Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

