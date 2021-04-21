Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,021,760 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of VEON worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 795,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VEON by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 602,759 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in VEON by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,953,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 102,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of VEON opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.