Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

Everbridge stock opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,026 shares of company stock worth $3,560,665. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

