Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,490 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,490 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

RDY opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. Barclays raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

