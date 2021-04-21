Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $817,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,055 shares of company stock worth $13,782,798. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 155.64 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

