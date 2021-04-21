Analysts Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $195.33 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $12.78 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $773.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.