Analysts Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.46 Million

Analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will post sales of $83.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.98 million and the lowest is $81.55 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $93.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $342.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $350.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $339.28 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $352.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of PBFX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. 132,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 37.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

