Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce sales of $59.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. Radius Health posted sales of $47.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $259.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $272.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $311.09 million, with estimates ranging from $276.64 million to $350.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Radius Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Radius Health by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Radius Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. 180,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,267. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $897.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.