Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.75. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

