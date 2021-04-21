Analysts Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. AudioEye posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,354,859.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEYE opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.08.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

