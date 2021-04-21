Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.58 Million

Brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce sales of $964.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $959.29 million to $968.43 million. Autodesk posted sales of $885.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Shares of ADSK traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.36. 965,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,362. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $166.86 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2,054.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.