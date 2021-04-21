Analysts Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.45. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 64.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 80,389 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 74.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 151.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $89.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

