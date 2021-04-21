Analysts Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce $108.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.50 million and the highest is $143.03 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $222.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $426.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $530.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $532.19 million, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $628.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TNK opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $442.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

