Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce $579.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $580.82 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $605.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

