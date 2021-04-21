Analysts Expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.90 Million

Analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will post $13.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $15.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $93.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $102.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of VLDR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,007. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

