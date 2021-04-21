Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $413.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420. 10.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

