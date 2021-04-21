Analysts Offer Predictions for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $74.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.