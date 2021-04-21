Analysts Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target at $10.83

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

MDRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 40,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,986. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

