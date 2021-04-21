Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $1,408.05

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,426.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

AutoZone stock traded down $16.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,498.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,909. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,354.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,220.49. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $973.06 and a 52 week high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 573.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $2,433,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

