Analysts Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $159.54

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.83.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Insiders have sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.16. 25,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.34. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.