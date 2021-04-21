Analysts Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) PT at $23.40

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 36.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,737 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HUYA by 21.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in HUYA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 238,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $17,559,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,506. HUYA has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

