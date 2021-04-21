Analysts Set Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Price Target at GBX 384.17

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of MCRO opened at GBX 508.40 ($6.64) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 514.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 405.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.