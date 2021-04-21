Analysts Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target at $112.15

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $718,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,619,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,927. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 10.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth $357,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Qualys by 5.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 66.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.01. 10,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

