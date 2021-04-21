Analysts Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Target Price at GBX 9,157.22

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,157.22 ($119.64).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPX. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

LON SPX opened at £120.80 ($157.83) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £115.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is £114.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 8,480 ($110.79) and a 52 week high of £123.35 ($161.16).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

