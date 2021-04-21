Analyzing Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Castor Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $230.04 million 0.57 -$22.86 million ($0.28) -14.00 Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.18 $1.09 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardmore Shipping.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ardmore Shipping and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 1 2 2 0 2.20 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 36.48%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping 6.45% 4.78% 2.07% Castor Maritime -4.18% -1.54% -0.91%

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Castor Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

