Analyzing ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) & County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp and County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 County Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $24.88, suggesting a potential downside of 1.45%. County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.03%. Given County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than ConnectOne Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $279.52 million 3.59 $73.39 million $2.25 11.22 County Bancorp $79.72 million 1.80 $16.45 million $2.36 9.94

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConnectOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 21.17% 9.63% 1.13% County Bancorp 6.13% 5.76% 0.65%

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats County Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts. It also provides consumer and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; other personal purpose loans; and commercial construction and real estate loans. In addition, the company offers insurance, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of nine banking offices in Bergen County, five banking offices in Union County, two banking offices in Morris County, one office Essex County, one office in Hudson County, one office in Mercer County, one office in Monmouth County, one office in the borough of Manhattan, one office in Nassau County, and one office in Astoria, as well as six branches in the Hudson Valley. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and residential real estate loans. In addition, it provides mobile and internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. The company operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

