Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Capitalization Achieves $283.77 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00009246 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $283.77 million and $8.89 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00022138 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $822.36 or 0.01468120 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,790,553 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

