AngloGold Ashanti’s (AU) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.26.

Shares of AU opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,603,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,132,000 after purchasing an additional 610,297 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,851,000 after buying an additional 675,100 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,101,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 830,994 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

