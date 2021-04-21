ANON (ANON) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 59.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ANON has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. ANON has a market cap of $46,976.81 and approximately $18.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020881 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00276154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00186876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

