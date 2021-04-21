Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 609,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.19 million, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,233.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock worth $3,398,068. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 336,315 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

