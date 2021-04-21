Antiample (XAMP) Price Hits $0.0024

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $205.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00021107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00094138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00645010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

