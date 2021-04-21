Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,438.69

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,438.69 ($18.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,867.50 ($24.40), with a volume of 1,036,080 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of £18.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,738.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,443.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

