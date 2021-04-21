Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,438.69

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,438.69 ($18.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,867.50 ($24.40), with a volume of 1,036,080 shares.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of £18.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,738.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,443.
Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
