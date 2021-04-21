Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $42.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.89.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,738. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

