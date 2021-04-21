APIX Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. APIX has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $149,078.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00068437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00095430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.78 or 0.00689483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00050333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.54 or 0.07507019 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

