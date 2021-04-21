Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Down to $36.06

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.06, but opened at $34.74. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APOG. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

The stock has a market cap of $920.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

