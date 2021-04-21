Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

