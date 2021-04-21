Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.4% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in American Tower by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after buying an additional 772,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.48. 8,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,944. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

