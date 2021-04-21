Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $105.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

