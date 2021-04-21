Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $28.84 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $28,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,939,853 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

