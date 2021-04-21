Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $4.22 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

AT&T stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 254,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,896,133. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

