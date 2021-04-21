APR Coin Price Down 61.9% Over Last Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, APR Coin has traded 61.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a total market cap of $22,438.61 and approximately $72.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00128296 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,588,506 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

