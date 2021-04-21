Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Down 4.5%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.25. 4,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 292,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

