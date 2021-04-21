AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

NYSE ATR opened at $150.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.64. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $99.11 and a twelve month high of $150.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,316,000 after acquiring an additional 98,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after acquiring an additional 109,344 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

