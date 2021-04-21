ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 277,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

