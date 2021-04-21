ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €32.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.61 ($31.31).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.