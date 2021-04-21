Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Trimmed by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 3.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. 59,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.