Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.40. Ardelyx shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 4,275 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $796.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

