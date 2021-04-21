Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Trimmed by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,045,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 289,249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 534,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 271,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 229,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,868. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

