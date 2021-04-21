Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 1,007 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $200.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

