Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $171.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Argus increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

